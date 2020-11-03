10 Hard-To-Get Weapons & Items That Absolutely Were Not Worth Unlocking

Video games are packed with bonus items and secret stuff that we just have to buy, earn, or unlock. If there’s a cool weapon and I don’t have it, I want it and I’ll do whatever it takes to get it. Sometimes all the effort is worth it for something cool. And sometimes it’s just a huge waste of everyone’s time.

This list is dedicated to the worthless weapons and joke items that took way too much effort to earn. Some of these entries are probably worth it to some of you, but you’d have to be crazy to want to do any of these absurd grinds more than once. Whether its speed-running 40 hour games, dodging lightning bolts, grinding for RNG, or attempting to string together 100+ combos, these annoying activities resulted in underwhelming rewards. And that’s an understatement for some of these entries.

The Recon Helmet [Halo 3]

The Recon Helmet just looks good. It might only be a cosmetic unlockable for your personal Spartan soldier in Halo 3 multiplayer, but the Recon Helmet is one of the coolest in the armory. It’s got that scout energy hyper-active players want, complete with squinty visor for staring down your opponents. And best of all, nobody else had it — so of course I wanted it. Desperately.

Too bad it takes way too much work to unlock this single cosmetic piece. To get it, you have to complete the absurdly difficult Vidmaster Challenges. And I mean all of them — including the challenges in Halo: ODST. Some of the challenges are complete nonsense like entering a Ranked Playlist with 7 EXP on the 7th day of the month. Another ODST Vidmaster challenge requires you to complete a Legendary difficulty level without shooting or throwing a grenade.

The helmet just isn’t worth it.

Stendarr’s Hammer [The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind]

Stendarr’s Hammer is a truly impressive weapon. This god-like hammer was introduced in the Tribunal expansion for The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind. Stendarr’s Hammer is the most powerful weapon in the game, dealing a maximum of 100 Chop damage for each hit. It’s also the most heavy weapon in the game at 1,000 weight. Getting it really isn’t so hard — the trouble is actually using it.

To lift Stendarr’s Hammer, you character has to have maximum strength. That’s a full 100 points of Strength! But the weapon is the most powerful in the game, so it must be worth all the grinding?

No. Not even close. Stendarr’s Hammer is fragile. It’ll break after only a few swings. Basically, Stendarr’s Hammer is the world’s heaviest paperweight.

