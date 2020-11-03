PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Works On Nintendo Switch

There’s a ton of anticipation for the video game industry this year. We knew that 2020 would be the year that both Microsoft and Sony would be bringing out their next-generation video game console platforms. However, none of us could have predicted the worldwide health pandemic outbreak that was the coronavirus. Still, even with a virus being a big problem worldwide, there’s nothing stopping the companies’ next-generation consoles from arriving into the market this month. In fact, England is preparing for another round of lockdowns and retailers are still getting ready for the console releases despite consumers not being able to roam these stores.

For the PlayStation 5, there is a big focus on immersion. It was a bit of a hit for Sony not being able to tour their PlayStation 5 around for players to try out, but this immersive experience is done through a few means. One of the methods is through Sony’s new 3D Audio technology that gives players more sense of direction and depth from the audio side of things. However, a crucial area for immersion is the next-generation video game console’s controller.

Instead of being dubbed the DualShock 5, this new controller is called the DualSense and it’s more or less the same shape as the DualShock controller lineup. Where the controller differs is through the new advance rumbling vibration system that would give developers more freedom to translate different terrains a player may be running through. Likewise, there are resistance triggers incorporated as well which would give players more feedback from the triggers themselves. This could be something along the lines of more force being pushed back against the player’s fingers.

Dualsense works on the Nintendo Switch pic.twitter.com/jQhSwUbUbE — BrokenGamezHDR (@BrokenGamezHDR_) November 2, 2020

While the controller is meant for the PlayStation 5, it seems that there are players being able to use the DualSense on the PC platform. Now another player has taken online to show that their DualSense could connect to the Nintendo Switch platform without any problem. Of course, in order for players to really make use of the DualSense on the Nintendo Switch, you’ll have to purchase an 8BitDo adapter. This is an adapter that allows other controllers to connect to the Nintendo Switch.

It doesn’t look like those special unique features for the PlayStation 5 will be available, but you can at least enjoy the controller on the console platform.

Source: Gamesradar, Twitter