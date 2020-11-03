The Elden Ring Gets Mentioned By FromSoftware

The Souls franchise has a massive following and fans can’t get enough of the action RPG content that developers FromSoftware put out into the market. While this is not attached to the Souls franchise, We do have Elden Ring coming out in the near future which has piqued some interest from fans. We don’t have a lot of information about this game as there’s only been one teaser released and that didn’t really offer much in terms of what we can expect for the storyline or lore. Still, this is a dark fantasy action RPG that will likely have the same overall gameplay tone as the past works from FromSoftware. However, it’s been noted by the development team that they want to bring out some other notable mechanics to this upcoming installment such as riding mounts.

Another interesting aspect of Elden Ring is that FromSoftware is in partnership with George R. R. Martin. This is the novel author who has worked on several fantasy storylines with his biggest success being A Song of Ice and Fire, which was adapted into Game of Thrones. George R. R. Martin has the role of laying out more lore and background for Elden Ring, but again, we’re not necessarily sure just what we’re really in for at the moment. Despite the lack of information, coming from FromSoftware, this is going to be quite the anticipated release and it’s one title that we’re going to be keeping close tabs on.

In fact, the latest bit of news is nothing major it’s simply FromSoftware making note that Elden Ring is still being developed. We didn’t get any new concept artwork or teasers for the title. We’re not sure just how far off we are from a new trailer or notable announcement, but with the next-generation platforms coming out this month, there may some interest in finding out if the game will be coming out for the latest platforms.

At any rate, the game is still being developed and FromSoftware is not ready to bring anything out for the public quite yet. In the meantime, if you have yet to check out the initial teaser trailer for the title then you can do so down below.

Source: DualShockers