PlayStation 5 DualSense Haptic Feedback Triggers Video Looks Impressive

2020 was quite the anticipated year for the video game industry. We knew before 2020 hit that this would be the year that both the Sony and Microsoft next-generation consoles would hit the marketplace. Of course, by the time 2020 hit, there was plenty of speculation that both companies would have to hold back on the launch simply due to the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak. Fortunately for gamers, that wasn’t going to be the case as both consoles are slated to hit the marketplace next month.

This was quite the unusual year and for the next-generation video game consoles, it meant that both Sony and Microsoft had to think a bit outside the box to showcase their consoles. Normally, we would see these companies attending big in-person conventions along with touring their consoles around the various markets so that players could try the games and consoles out. This was particularly troublesome for Sony as their next-generation console was aimed to provide more immersive experiences through the likes of their new controller and 3D audio technology.

As a result, both consoles didn’t get to make a big debut in-person for players to try out. Instead, both had to make use of the internet through various online streams to video uploads offering a demonstration and information breakdown of their consoles. For Sony, we knew that the new controller, the DualSense, would offer players a few different unique experiences. The biggest would be the haptic feedback from the vibration variations to the resistance triggers. Ideally, developers would be able to replicate different aspects of the game right onto the controller such as walking on gravel to firing an arrow.

PS5 triggers fighting back. pic.twitter.com/lP6wR5Js2N — Erik Fossum (@ErikFossum) October 29, 2020

We are still waiting to see the PlayStation 5 console launch into the market, but we do have a new video upload on Twitter from PressFire’s media publication. This new video shows off how the triggers react in action which is quite impressive. You can see the triggers fighting back from being pushed down. However, this is as close as most of us will get to experiencing this controller in action until the PlayStation 5 officially launches into the market on November 12, 2020.

Source: Twitter