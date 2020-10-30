Valve Is Holding A Steam Halloween Sale 

Looking to dive into some new video games without breaking the bank? You’re in luck, there’s a new sale going on right now and it’s all based around for the Halloween season. Valve is known for delivering some holiday focused video game sales on their PC digital marketplace storefront and as expected, there is a sale that allows players to grab up some great horror titles at a great discount. This sale won’t last forever so if you’re wanting some horror titles to enjoy during this spooky season then you’ll want to act fast.

This is just one sale going on right now through Steam but you’ll find other marketplaces offering some discounts due to the Halloween season. If you’re wanting a bit of a heads up on what titles are being offered from the PC digital storefront then check out the highlights listed right down below, but of course, to get the full rundown of all the titles you’ll want to visit the sales page to see for yourself.

Steam Halloween Sale 2020 Highlights

Hunt – $19.99

Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition – $8.99

Resident Evil 2 – $15.99

GTFO – $27.99

Vampyr – $11.99

Call of Cthulhu – $8.99

The Forest – $8.99

Inside – $6.79

Carrion – $14.99

Little Nightmares – $3.99

Dead Island Definitive Edition – $4.99

7 Days To Die – $8.49

Control Ultimate Edition – $27.99

Outlast – $2.99

Alien Isolation – $9.99

Grim Dawn – $6.24

Once again, that’s just a small highlight of the games being offered right now through the Valve digital marketplace. If you would like a full breakdown then you’ll want to check out the website which you can view in the source link below. Furthermore, for deals on multiple platforms and digital storefronts then I suggest checking out our Weekly Video Game Deals page which is updated regularly.

Source: Steam