PlayStation Plus November 2020 Games Revealed

Each month Sony provides its premium subscribers with PlayStation Plus free video game titles. Previously the membership would grant players on past generation platforms like the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita to take part in a free game or two but that has since been changed to allow the curated list to be specific to the PlayStation 4 platform. As mentioned, the games are free and will continue to be playable after the month ends just as long as you keep up with the PlayStation Plus membership.

While the service has been focused on the PlayStation 4 platform, this coming month will open things up for the next-generation PlayStation console platform, the PlayStation 5. Now it looks like we’ll have two sets of video games for players to enjoy this coming month through the premium subscription service. We’ll label down what video game titles will be available below.

PlayStation 5 PS Plus November 2020

Bugsnax

PlayStation 4 PS Plus November 2020

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

It’s worth pointing out that the PlayStation 5 will be able to enjoy the PlayStation 4 video game titles as well. Furthermore, there are a collection of PlayStation 4 video games that players can enjoy on the PlayStation 5 through the PlayStation Plus Collection. This includes several exclusives that made the PlayStation 4 a hit. This should give players a ton of content to enjoy on the PlayStation 5 right away especially if you missed out on the PlayStation 4 and its extensive exclusives catalog. Currently, the PlayStation 5 is slated to launch into the market on November 12, 2020.

Source: IGN