CD Projekt Red Will Have Info Cyberpunk 2077 For Gameplay Streamers Soon

One of the most, if not the most anticipated video game titles coming out in 2020 is nearly ready for its market release. CD Projekt Red has a massive following after the incredible run with The Witcher trilogy. Now the studio is focused on their latest open-world RPG which is Cyberpunk 2077. Since its announcement, there have been fans eager to make the pre-order and wait at their nearest retailer for a midnight launch. However, that’s not likely to happen now with the coronavirus health pandemic.

At any rate, fans can’t get enough of this game and it hasn’t even released into the market yet. While there are certainly a ton of streamers wanting to get this game to use for their content online, it’s likely been on people’s radar for potential issues that may come with the game.

Recently, Twitch became notable in the headlines again but not for good news. Instead, another round of DMCA takedown notices was sent to the company, and rather than alert the streamers about the content of their getting flagged, Twitch opted to simply remove all of the content themselves. This purge was notable for a few reasons such as the fact Twitch streamers are still using copyrighted music material on their streams to either entertain or set the tone of the channel. However, this purge removed all of the copyright flagged videos which means that streamers didn’t get any heads up to either back up their content.

We’re not sure if there is going to be any new rule changes on the streaming platform, but it’s enough of an issue that future game releases may need to warrant a streaming mode that eliminates the music or potential issues that may hurt the streamer in the long run.

We’ll share more details in the near future. What’s good though: our soundtrack has been created from the scratch – this includes all tracks from the numerous artist we work with. Their music has been made specifically for our game making this a bit smoother hopefully. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 23, 2020

This prompted one user to reach out to Cyberpunk 2077’s team on what they may do for streamers who want to enjoy this game. The individual asked Cyberpunk 2077’s Twitter account if they have a streamer mode in mind so that content creators won’t get DMCAs. In response, the development team made note that they will have more details in the future, but all the music in Cyberpunk 2077 was made from scratch. All the artists that worked on the album have made the music purely for the video game and that may make it easier for those who want to use the game for online content creation.

While it looks like CD Projekt Red may have more information on the matter in the near future, it seems that they are keeping everyone in mind for this video game. Speaking of Cyberpunk 2077, fans can pick up a copy of the title on November 19, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and GeForce Now platforms on November 19, 2020.









