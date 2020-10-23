Deal: The Epic Games Store Halloween Sale

When Epic Games first brought out the Epic Games Store, there was some fierce competition. The likes of Valve’s Steam digital storefront and client were tough to overcome as it has been around for years. There was already a well-established community of PC gamers using the digital storefront and it had plenty of features packed inside from connecting with friends to unlocking achievements. However, Epic Games had some deep pockets to really offer a competitive service that has slowly grown to be a digital client that most PC gamers have installed on their desktops.

Epic Games Store is slowly gaining the various features that Valve is able to boast with their digital storefront services, but where they fall short in select features, they may make up for in other areas. For instance, Epic Games is able to seek out special exclusive deals with game development studios. These are usually timed exclusives but it allows the game to be released on Epic Games Store for about a year before being available on other competitive digital storefront platforms. There’s also a better revenue cut for the IP owners which makes releasing games exclusively on the Epic Games Store a bit more enticing.

Another area that Epic Games brings in consumers to the digital storefront is the free weekly video game titles. Each week there are usually one or two free video game titles for players to claim and keep forever. All that’s needed is a free account and from there you’ll get access to the free video game offers which in the past have been anything from small indie titles to big AAA video game releases such as Grand Theft Auto V. Now there is a Halloween sale going on right now that offers some big discounts.

Epic Games Store Halloween Sale

Dead Cells – $14.99

World War Z GOTY – $17.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $40.19

Control Ultimate Edition – $27.99

The Outer Worlds – $29.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – $14.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $29.99

Death Stranding – $41.99

Inside – $6.59

That’s just a small highlight of the games offered right now through the sale but you’ll want to make sure you check in on the offers before November 5, 2020. With that said, if you want to check on other great deals and offers in terms of video games and hardware, you should check out our Weekly Video Game Deals page.

Source: Epic Games Store