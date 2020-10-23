Gotham Knights Twitter Releases New Short Tease

Gotham Knights is an upcoming title that tells a storyline in which Batman has perished. We don’t know how or why, but Batman is dead and instead of leaving Gotham City to be devoured by the criminal overlords that would soon pounce at territory, Bruce has sent out one last message. His closest friends were given the alert of his death as he pleas for them to keep the city safe from the evildoers that would deem harm and chaos to its citizens.

As a result, players in this game will be able to take the role of Batman’s allies in a brand new storyline. In the mix are Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood. We know that this group is attempting to keep Gotham safe from the likes of supervillains that proved to be a nuisance in the past such as Mr. Freeze, but it also will see the rise of some other nefarious criminals such as the Court of Owls, a criminal organization that is somewhat new to the Batman franchise after getting their appearance in The New 52 Batman storyline.

We know that each character player can take control of will have their own unique attributes and there is a leveling system attached. Additionally, this game will allow two-player co-op that’s apparently drop-in ready.

Again, as mentioned above, Gotham Knights will be a new storyline but it will also feature some popular characters. For instance, it looks like the Court of Owls will have a bigger role in this game and the latest teaser gives a brief glimpse into the Court of Owls hideout. Of course, we’ll have to wait to hear more about this game as we’re not entirely sure just when this game will be available for players. Currently, Gotham Knights are slated for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S next year, 2021.









Source: Gamesradar