Marvel’s Avengers DLC & Next-Gen Release Delayed

Marvel’s Avengers was one of the more hyped up video game titles coming into 2020 and while the game released, there may have been some fans feeling a bit letdown. With that said, there is a ton of content planned to keep players interested in the title for the long haul. However, it seems that there is a delay for the latest DLC coming out and even the planned ports for next-gen platforms.

Announced through the official Square Enix website portal for Marvel’s Avengers, Crystal Dynamic developers confirmed that the upcoming launch of Kate Bishop has been pushed out of October. According to the post, Crystal Dynamics wants to ensure that the new content coming out for the game will feature a fun experience and it means delaying content to ensure it meets the quality expectations set by the team. This is why we’re seeing Kate Bishop get pushed out of the expected launch this month.

However, that’s not the only delay coming out for this game. We knew that Marvel’s Avengers would be seeing a launch into the marketplace for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X platforms. Specifically, the game was slated for a launch into the market next month alongside the console launches. That’s no longer the case as again, the post made note of needing to push the game’s next-generation release into 2021. This will apparently allow the studio to deliver a true next-gen experience.

Unfortunately, we don’t know just when exactly the Marvel’s Avengers game would hit the marketplace for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. With that said, the title is available right now for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. If you want our overall impressions of the title then check out our Before You Buy episode upload down below.

Source: Square Enix