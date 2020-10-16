Nintendo Kills Off The Missing Link Zelda Fan Game

Video game franchises that have a strong following will usually bring some unique creations. From cosplays to fan games, there are usually some great and talented fans that put a lot of time and effort into these passions projects. However, for video games, the fan creations can have a difficult time really thriving online. Some fans don’t find their projects getting completed or sometimes they don’t get the ability to release online.

When it comes to Nintendo IPs, fan games don’t typically last very long at all. The company is usually quick to kill off fan projects to protect their IP. However, some fan games make it out online before they are given the axe. In fact, one Zelda fan game managed to release online before it was killed off and that’s The Legend of Zelda The Missing Link. This game was made by modder Kaze Emanuar who made the game to be a connection between the events of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.

Using the titles various assets, the game was completed and released online for fans to enjoy as long as they owned a rom copy of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Fortunately, because this game was already released, fans will be able to enjoy this game without having much trouble finding a copy to download online. However, with that said, the official website and pages related to the project from the modder has been taken down.

While Nintendo has been known to kill off fan projects, other iconic fan games thrive online with the good graces of the IP owners. Likewise, other projects had a massive following only to be let down when their respected teams alert followers that they were legally told to cease developing the project. You can find some of the other iconic projects fans were eager to try out before getting axed right here.

