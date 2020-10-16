Cyberpunk 2077 Confirmed For Google Stadia At Launch

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles coming out this year has been Cyberpunk 2077. The same development team who brought out The Witcher trilogy, CD Projekt Red, are working on this anticipated RPG video game and despite several delays and the uncertainty CD Projekt Red would be able to deliver the game on time with the recent coronavirus health pandemic outbreak, it looks like we’re still going to see the title hit the marketplace this November.

This coronavirus health pandemic outbreak is also costing plenty of expos and conventions to get cancelled this year in order to avoid further spreading the virus around. As a result, we’re seeing more of these events get transitioned into online streams. In fact, CD Projekt Red has been using these quite heavily to further promote their anticipated open-world RPG title. Dubbed Night City Wires, players are getting an in-depth look at Cyberpunk 2077 whether it be a stream that focuses on the lore, mechanics, to the different attributes you may be able to acquire during your time roaming Night City.

In fact, one of the latest streams happened which highlighted the different vehicles you can use within the game. However, we also got another shred of information about the game which may appeal to some fans, and it’s the fact that Google Stadia players will be able to hop into the game at launch alongside the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. This is some big news for the Google Stadia platform as there wasn’t any indication as to when the game would be available for the platform.

While we’re uncertain of how well the Google Stadia platform is doing in general right now, those of you who want to enjoy the hyped-up Cyberpunk 2077 title without worrying if your PC can run the title will at least have this option available for them. However, it’s worth noting that CD Projekt Red has already released the system requirements for the Cyberpunk 2077 video game title. As for when you can get your hands on a copy of the title, Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on November 19, 2020.









Source: PC Gamer