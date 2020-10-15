Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Details The Vehicles You’ll Acquire

We are so close to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. The video game has been hyped and anticipated for a good few years now and even after the few delays the title has been going through, we know that we’re guaranteed to receive Cyberpunk 2077 this November. This is of course after finding out that the development team over at CD Projekt Red has reached the gold status for the title which means that nothing is holding the studio back from releasing the game on time.

However, even after all the delays happened, CD Projekt Red still has plenty of news regarding the game for players to take in. Because of the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak, a lot of the planned expos and conventions that were set to take place in 2020 had been cancelled. This has left several development studios to scramble for a way to bring out their intended announcements to the masses but in an online matter. We’ve seen several streams occur over the past few months and that’s the route that CD Projekt Red has taken for their various Cyberpunk 2077 announcements.

These streams are dubbed Night City Wires and they offer a deep dive into various aspects of the game. Whether it about the gangs that thrive in the city, the different lifepaths you can take on when first starting the game, or from the latest stream that happened earlier today, the vehicles you’ll get to traverse the in-game world. Night City Wire Episode 4 is readily available to watch right now, which you can do so within the video embedded above.

As mentioned, the focus around this video is about the vehicles in which we get a new trailer along with some insight from the developers on how they crafted the vehicles. Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on November 19, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.









Source: YouTube