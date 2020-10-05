Cyberpunk 2077 Has Officially Gone Gold

One of the most hyped-up video game titles coming out this year is Cyberpunk 2077. The video game has been eagerly awaited by fans all over the world for years now, but its been delayed a few times. As a result, there was some uncertainty if the title would make an intended launch date, especially now that the world is going through a coronavirus health pandemic outbreak. This virus alone has caused several video game titles to get delayed as studios went from working under one building to employees getting their jobs done remotely.

Despite the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak, the development team over at CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the title would see a launch in November of this year. In fact, there was a report not long ago that CD Projekt Red was forcing the development team to crunch for the title’s release. This is usually met with some negative press for how studios handle crunch, but for CD Projekt Red, there was a statement released alerting fans that the employees working overtime would be well compensated.

Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold! 📀



See you in Night City on November 19th! pic.twitter.com/s6U266Y1fp — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 5, 2020

Now the studio has made the announcement of Cyberpunk 2077 officially going gold. This is status fans and the studio employees alike enjoy seeing. Essentially, this means that the retail version of the game is complete and ready to be mass-produced for retailers. Announced through the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account, Cyberpunk 2077 will be launching on November 19, 2020, so we have just a little over a month away before we are able to get our hands on a copy.

In other news, Cyberpunk 2077 may have had its Night City map leaked which can give you an early look at the game locations. Of course, since it’s not an official image from CD Projekt Red, we have no real way of knowing if this image is legitimate or not. As mentioned above, those of you who want to pick up a Cyberpunk 2077 video game copy will be able to do so on November 19, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.









Source: Twitter