PlayStation Store Highlights Halloween Sale

We’re midway through October right now and of course, things are different around the world. There’s the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak that has put a stop to so many activities from our daily lives. It’s cost jobs and schooling, but there’s also the constant reports of hammering citizens of either the virus is taking a turn for the better or worst. For this month, it could mean the cancellation of events like Halloween that ranges from costume parties, gatherings, to even trick or treating for young kids.

Despite this virus, there are still plenty of people celebrating the season with the various traditions. This could be watching some of your favorite horror movies to playing some spooky video games. If you’re a fan of the latter option then you might be interested in checking out the Halloween Sale going on at the PlayStation Store right now. It’s a sale that will allow players to really dive into some creepy video games or titles set in a more horror genre.

Halloween Sale Highlights

Death Stranding – $29.99

Days Gone – $19.99

Doom III: Eternal Collection – $19.79

Doom Eternal – $29.99

Predator: Hunting Grounds – $23.99

Little Nightmares – $4.99

Devil May Cry 5 With Red Orbs – $19.99

MediEvil – $14.99

Alien: Isolation The Collection – $7.99

Resident Evil 2 – $15.99

That of course is just a small handful of video game titles and editions that players can purchase for a discount right now for the PlayStation 4. If you’re after some great video game titles to make use of the spooky season then you will want to dive into this sale before the event comes to an end. Likewise, if you want other deals and discounts for other platforms then check out our weekly deals page right here.

Source: PlayStation Store