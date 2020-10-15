New Details Emerge Online From Resident Evil Village Producers

There’s been a ton of talks regarding the Resident Evil franchise lately. Capcom previously brought out two remakes from the past earlier installments for the IP such as Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. Rather than continuing on with this trend, Capcom is instead making the next mainline installment to the franchise called Resident Evil Village. There is a ton of questions that fans are hoping to get answered soon, but we do have some new details after the producers behind the project spoke with a Japanese publication, Famitsu.

Resident Evil Village takes place after the events of Resident Evil 7. Players will once again take on the role of Ethan Winters who producers have previously stated was more or less a simple window into Resident Evil 7 rather than being a more fleshed-out character. That should change with Resident Evil Village as the madness of this franchise is not done yet for this protagonist. We’ve only seen a couple of trailers for the game and they all seem a bit cryptic of just what’s going on.

Thanks to a Twitter User by the name of cvxfreak, we have a few of the questions translated that Famitsu asked Resident Evil Village producers, Tsuyoshi Kanda and Peter Fabiano. It was during their conversation that we get confirmation that the character making a shocking return in the trailer is in fact Chris Redfield and it’s apparently the character who takes Ethan to this desolate village.

Q: You say the village acts as "another protagonist." Are you including the actual villagers here?



A: When we say that, it encompasses the scale of both the villagers and the village itself. The village and villagers have a presence in on par with the protagonists themselves. — Alex Aniel (@cvxfreak) October 14, 2020

After some time has passed, Ethan wakes up alone and must travel closer into the village where we get a look into the NPCs that inhabit the area. The folks that happen to live here apparently know all about the unusual creatures that thrive in the area, but rather than leaving, they are able to gather into a circle to recite some prayers. These prayers are able to keep the civilians safe so we could see some type of cult-like group.

Additionally, there have been several questions popping up for the trench coat man from the trailers. He is apparently someone that Ethan’s life may depend on so we could be looking at a similar type of merchant from Resident Evil 4 that may sell Ethan some useful items or weapons, but that’s purely speculative right now. Currently, Resident Evil Village is slated to launch on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms in 2021. However, there is some consideration in getting this game ported over to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as well.









