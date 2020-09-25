Capcom Looking Into Resident Evil Village On Current-Generation Platforms

There’s a ton of interest in the Resident Evil franchise. The survival horror franchise has been around since the first generation PlayStation console and since then we’ve received several mainline installments along with spin-offs. We’re in an interesting time within the video game industry as we’re moving away from the current-generation and preparing for the upcoming next-generation console platforms. 2020 will be the year that both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X platforms hit the marketplace so naturally there are more video games unveiled for the upcoming platforms.

Resident Evil Village was one of those games announced for next-generation Sony and Microsoft platforms. Capcom is still developing Resident Evil Village for a release sometime in 2021, but even though the game is heading to the marketplace for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, won’t mean that the studio has wrote off current-generation platforms. Those of you who may not be interested in throwing down some money for a new console may still be in luck for the next Resident Evil installment. During the Tokyo Game Show, Capcom producer Tsuyoshi Kanda stated that the development team is looking to deliver the Resident Evil Village experience for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well.

With that said, Tsuyoshi stated that Capcom can’t make any promises so there may very well be only a next-generation platform release. It may just depend on how well the studio can pull off the game without sacrificing too many features or aspects that make Resident Evil Village a title the studio had envisioned. At any rate, those of you who missed out on the reveal for Resident Evil Village, this is an installment that takes place a few years after Resident Evil 7.

Players will be stepping back into the role of Ethan Winters and are starting to live a normal life. That is until Chris Redfield shows up again and it’s leaving Ethan to seek him out for answers. This will take Ethan to a remote village where all sorts of new enemies will emerge. For now, we can expect Resident Evil Village to come out at some point in 2021.









Source: IGN