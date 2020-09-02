12 Minutes Receive New Behind the Scenes Video Showcasing James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willaim Dafoe

Publisher Annapurna Interactive has recently announced the stellar cast for their upcoming game — Twelve Minutes.

If you missed out on the formal announcement, the cast is pretty amazing as we have James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and William Dafoe! This cast combined with what seems to be an amazing storytelling game will definitely be a title gamers talk about for a long time. Most recently the publisher released a new behind the scenes video showcasing the actors reading some lines.

Check out the behind the scenes footage for Twelve Minutes down below:

TWELVE MINUTES is an interactive thriller about a man trapped in a time loop. Featuring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe.

We learned a but Twelve Minutes ago last year at Microsoft’s Ea 2019 press conference, and to be honest, it was one of the standout titles to be shown off.

The simplistic game mechanics, with the intriguing story, publisher Annapurna Interactive seemed to have something good on their hands. If you missed out on the initial announcement, you can check it out right here, and see even more gameplay footage for the highly anticipated game.

12 Minutes is set to release to release for both the Xbox and Pc platforms. Are you excited to get your hands on the upcoming game? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube