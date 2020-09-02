New Watch Dogs: Legion Trailer Showcases the Power of the Nvidia GeForce RTX

If you’re a PC gamer, you probably heard about the Nvidia GeForce RTX news, and all of its amazing features it set out to accomplish. The new hardware is definitely going to make Pc gaming more elite and with a relatively cheap price tag, everyone should be excited.

Today, Ubisoft released a new trailer showcasing their upcoming RPG title, Watch Dogs 3, running on PC with an Nvidia GeForce RTX. The trailer is about 2 minutes long and it looks pretty impressive. Watch Dogs: Legion is an already good looking game, but add the Nvidia GeForce RTX on top of it, and it’s going to look stellar!

Check out the latest trailer for Watch Dogs: Legion down below:

Ubisoft has begun ramping up its promotion for Watch Dogs: Legion as we rapidly approach its release date.

There is still a ways off from the game, but we are getting there. The publisher recently released another trailer for the upcoming game, but this time around it focused around the game’s recruitment mechanic. If you want to check out the previously released trailer, check it out right here!

Watch Dogs Legion is slated to hit the marketplace on October 29, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are not yet announced. Are you excited for the third endtry in the franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube