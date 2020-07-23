New Watch Dogs Legion Trailer Emphasize Recruitment 

Watch Dogs will have a third main installment released in 2020, Watch Dogs: Legion. This time around the game takes place in a fictionalized version of London where DedSec is now focusing on a new regime that’s taken over the United Kingdom. The title was announced during E3 2019 and it has one particular attribute that Ubisoft was thrilled to share worldwide during the expo. Unlike the past installments where the game focuses on one particular protagonist, Watch Dogs: Legion will have a seemingly endless amount of playable characters.

The goal of the game at times will be recruiting potential players to aid in the DedSec cause. Take for example the gameplay footage revealed during E3 2019 where the main protagonist begins a hunt to find a civilian that is handy with hacking drones. During the mission, our protagonist dies but instead of a typical game over screen, we are instantly swapped to another formerly recruited member to complete the task. As a result, players may be able to freely gather new recruits that may have a specialized skill or attribute that may prove to be useful during a certain mission.

We know that there is a cap of allowing twenty characters to be recruited at any given time, but the emphasis that Ubisoft has been pushing as of late is that everyone can be recruited. From everyday hard workers, hacker enthusiasts, spies, to even an elderly woman, and they all offer a unique take to a given mission or gameplay. In fact, this latest trailer that released today goes over the recruitment potentials you may run into within the game.

Currently, Watch Dogs Legion is slated to hit the marketplace on October 29, 2020. However, it’s worth pointing out that Ubisoft recently confirmed that Watch Dogs Legion will be $60 for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 rather than the price hike we’ve seen other next-generation video game titles will offer.









