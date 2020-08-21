Crysis Remastered Launches September 18th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC; New Tech Trailer Released

Crytek has brought some exciting news for the highly anticipated Crysis Remaster to the fans today and we should be happy because not only did we receive an official release date but a new tech trailer preview.

Yes, you read that right, Crysis Remastered has found its release date for the Ps4, Xbox One, and PC platform; and the wait isn’t too much longer! The highly anticipated remastered game is set to release on September 18th! Plus, as I mentioned above, the developers released a new tech trailer showcasing the vast improvements that has been implemented into the game.

Check out the latest tech preview trailer for Crysis Remastered down below:

Here is your first Sneak-Peek of the tech trailer including, high-quality textures up to 8K resolution, Global Illumination (SVOGI), state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, ray tracing and much more for a major visual upgrade.

In related news, Crysis Remastered is now available for the Nintendo Switch, and the launch trailer showcases the epic remaster in a nice fashion.

The 2007 shooter is finally on a Nintendo platform, which is pretty crazy to think about, but technology has improved exponentially quickly over the past 10+ years. Make sure to Check out the full epic launch trailer for the Nintendo Switch version right here!

Crysis Remastered is set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 18th. Are you excited for the upcoming remastered title? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube