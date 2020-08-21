New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Trailer Tells Players to ‘Know Your History’

Ahead of the official reveal next week, Treyarch Studios has released a brand new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Check out the new trailer down below:

The new trailer is coined ‘Know Your History’ and that is exactly the theme of the new trailer. Within its 1-minute run time, the new trailer quickly briefs players about the history of Black Ops. The quick trailer closes with a powerful statement that reads “know your history or be doomed to repeat it” and if this statement is anything to base off, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be an impactful story.

In related news, Treyarch Studios is slowly but surely releasing more information about the latest entry in the series. Earlier this week new key artwork for the game has been revealed and it looks epic. Read our full story right here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s official reveal is set for next week Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Fans can expect a full reveal of the game’s multiplayer and campaign with a chance of a tease from the series popular zombies mode. Keep it locked here at Gameranx as we’ll cover the latest news to come out of the reveal.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold war is set to release this fall, with there no information about a release date.

Source: Call of Duty Youtube Channel