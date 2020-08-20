Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Key Art Revealed

Ahead of its official reveal next week, Treyarch Studios have released brand new key art for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Check out the new key art down below:

The key art comes from Twitter, where the company has revealed a stunning image for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The game’s key art is very intriguing as there are some hints about the game’s plot. Nonetheless, this Call of Duty fans will finally be playing a new Black Ops title and at this point, they couldn’t be happier.

In related news, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s official reveal is set for next week Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Fans can expect a full reveal of the game’s multiplayer and campaign with a chance of a tease from the series popular zombies mode. Keep it locked here at Gameranx as we’ll cover the latest news to come out of the reveal.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold war is set to release this fall, with there no information about a release date.

What are your thoughts on this new key art? Are you excited for the latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Treyarch Studios