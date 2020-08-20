Bandai Namco Releases New Jump Force Deluxe Edition Trailer Showcasing the Nintendo Switch; Set to Release This Month

Bandai Namco has announced that their epic anime fighting title, Jump Force, will be receiving a Deluxe Edition, and it’s set to release later this month!

Yes, the critically acclaimed fighting title will be receiving a deluxe edition version of the game which will come with all the previous DLC, which was a lot. The trailer was released on the Japanese Bandai Namco account, so it is all in Japanese, however, we do see the game running on the Switch, which looks pretty good.

Jump Force is not an easy game to run, and now tasking the Nintendo Switch with running the epic game is no easy feat. However, it seemed Bandai Namco has figured it out and done so nicely. The release of the Deluxe edition of Jump Force is set to release for the Switch on August 27 in Japan, and August 28th in the West.

Check out the brand new Jump Force Deluxe Edition trailer down below:

Jump Force has been pumping out of a lot of content since it released for the PS4 and Xbox One. Fans have been treated to a ton of DLC characters including My Hero Academia’s All Might, Jojo’s Bizzare Adventures’ Dio and Jo, and so many other franchises! If you missed the news originally, no worries, we here at gameranx has you covered! Check out the previous announce Jump Force news right here!

Jump Force Deluxe Edition is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on August 28th for the West and the 27th in Japan. Are you excited about the upcoming Switch port of the game? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube