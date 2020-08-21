Fall Guys Season 2 of Content to be Officially Revealed at Gamescom Opening Night

Fall Guys Season 2 of content will be officially revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020, the official twitter account of the game has confirmed.

Check out the official tweet down below:

Get a sneak peek of Fall Guys: Season 2 during @Gamescom Opening Night Live next week!



Maybe it’ll just be five new team-based see saw levels. Who knows.https://t.co/VHYReHi91y pic.twitter.com/t3SkTwZ4fv — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) August 21, 2020

The news comes from twitter, where the official Fall Guys account has revealed that there will be a season 2 of content and it might be closer than imagined. The full reveal will take place at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020. The tweet reads “Get a sneak peek of Fall Guys: Season 2 during @Gamescom Opening Night Live next week!”, which is tremendous news for the game.

In related news, a new stealth update has been released for Fall Guys, one which directly listens to fan feedback. There has been a handful of changes made in the game from balancing to technical aspects. Read our full coverage right here.

Developers Mediatonic has noted that they would love to see Fall Guys on other platforms such as the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Also, if you haven’t already watched the Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout rap, do yourself a favor and do so right here.

This is no surprise as the game is so popular, the more players the better. However, at the moment, it is only available for the PS4 and PC platform, but stay tuned to Gameranx as we will be following the game closely. Learn more about Fall Guys on other platforms right here!

Source: Fall Guys Twitter