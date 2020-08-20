Fall Guys Receives New Update That Directly Listens to Fan Feedback

A new Fall Guys update is out now, the official twitter account has confirmed that the new patch addresses fan feedback request directly.

The new update is out now and as Mediatonic notes, this was a stealth drop meaning there was no plan or schedule to release this update. The new update addresses and listens to fan feedback requests directly which will ultimately provide a more balanced and smooth experience. Check out down below to find out all of the new changes made.

Valve costumes will now be available in the store on PS4

Max player count for Fall Mountain is now 15

Team Tail Tag and Royal Fumble timer is now 1:30

No more back to back team games

In related news, developers Mediatonic has noted that they would love to see Fall Guys on other platforms such as the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Also, if you haven’t already watched the Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout rap, do yourself a favor and do so right here.

This is no surprise as the game is so popular, the more players the better. However, at the moment, it is only available for the PS4 and PC platform, but stay tuned to Gameranx as we will be following the game closely. Learn more about Fall Guys on other platforms right here!

