Bandai Namco Releases New Interview Trailer for Little Hope, Starring Will Poulter

Bandai Namco has released a new interview with Will Poulter discussing their upcoming horror title — Little Hope.

The Dark Pictures is an anthology series from Supermassive Games, which are most notorious for Until Dawn. They have turned their adventure-story based game into a horror anthology and Little Hope is the next entry in the series. Will Poulter is one of the big stars in the game and the latest video is an interview with the big time actor.

Check out the Will Poulter The Dark Pictures: Little Hope Interview part one down below:

“There’s a genuine sense of dread and horror” Go behind the spine-chilling scenes of #LittleHope with Will Poulter in Part 1 of our interview.

Bandai Namco recently announced that The Dark Pictures Anthology, Little Hope, will be releasing this Halloween season on October 30th. In addition to the exciting release date announcement, the developers also released a new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel. Learn more about Little Hope and its latest trailer right here!

In conclusion, The Dark Pictures: Little Hope will release on Oct. 30, 2020, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

source: YouTube