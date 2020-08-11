New Update Adds Another Level to Fall Guys Rotation and Addresses a ton of In-Game Issues

The official Fall Guys twitter has revealed a new update will be arriving in the game tomorrow that adds a new level to the rotation, alongside addressing a ton of in-game issues.

Check out the tweet down below:

🚨 We're about to drop a new level into rotation!!! 🚨



Jump Showdown – A fan-favourite from the beta! 👑



We'll be adding it in our first update TOMORROW!



Patch-notes in the thread 😗👌



More new levels will be coming soon – along with new features & costumes 👀 pic.twitter.com/zQ4hOI70MP — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 11, 2020

The new update is set to arrive tomorrow, in which the game is going to receive a handful of fixes. Mediatonic has revealed this news all through the official Fall Guys Twitter account, which has been entertaining gamers around the web this past week, to say the least. In addition, a new level coined the ‘Jump Showdown’ will be added to the game’s rotation, alongside balancing and game issues. Check out down below the new update’s patch notes.

Patch Notes:

Lowered the weighting for Royal Fumble to add more final round variation

Fixed crash at launch with certain regional calendars set in the operating system

Improved messaging for matchmaking and server errors

Fixed physics behaving erratically at high framerate on levels like Tip Toe

Fixed crown in Fall Mountain not being grabbable in rare situations

Addressed some collisions in Block Party allowing players to bypass the blocks

Fixed Parties sometimes failing due to too many requests

Addressed some special characters causing display issues in player names

Fixed Big Tease Achievement not unlocking in specific regions

PC only – Fixed certain game controller models not being detected on PC

If you somehow not heard about Fall Guys yet, it’s the latest battle royal title to take the internet by storm. The game is having a massive launch week and the numbers keep on increasing. The game is fun and simple all while being competitive. Perhaps Fall Guys is the best thing to come out of 2020, with it being one of the biggest sleeper hits of the year.

Fall Guys is out now for PS4 and PC. PS Plus members can download the game for free as a part of the August 2020 free games of the month. Check out the game’s fun-filled launch trailer right here.

Source: Fall Guys on Twitter