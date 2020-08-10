Fans Resurrect Hawken For PC Platform

We won’t hold it against you if you don’t recall Hawken. This is a game that’s available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms, but Hawken was also a title available on the PC platform. Released originally back in 2012, fans were given a chance to enjoy this first-person mech game for free. It proved to have a following although, for PC players, all good things must come to an end and these multiplayer servers were officially shut down back in 2018.

It’s been a few years, but it looks like there is some movement to get the game back up and running. A group that calls themselves the Hawkening has been working on delivering the title back to a playable state. Since this is a mainly free-to-play online title, there was no real way to load the game up anymore on PC. The title was removed from being available to download online and gamers couldn’t gain access to any servers which made it essentially a dead game.

Well, this group of fans managed to get the game up and running although only for offline gameplay. Fans can once again enjoy the offline competitive game with AI opponents to face against. This may not be the intended way to enjoy the game, but for titles that rely upon online service to function, it’s a small workaround that should give fans some kind of enjoyment.

We’re also certain that fans are probably interested to see if this fan group is able to gain any attention from the publishers 505 Games. Perhaps showing that there is still a fan base that would enjoy this game may prompt the title to once again become available or at the very least gain the ability to run multiplayer through private servers. For now, it looks like this game is only available officially for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

Source: PC Gamer