Overwatch Summer Games 2020 is Back and Starts Today, Watch New Trailer Here

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed that the limited-time event called the Summer Games is back in Overwatch and it kicks off today.

Check out the new trailer:

“It’s time to suit up and dive into a sea of new content. Take part in the Overwatch Summer Games to earn hot new cosmetics and return to the field in Lúcioball. Get your game face on, because Overwatch Summer Games ends on August 25!”

The news has been revealed via a new trailer which showcases all the event has to offer. That ranges from a variety of new skins and the return of Lucioball but with a spin on it. In addition, fans will be met with a variety of summer-themed cosmetic items when opening loot boxes. The event kicks off sooner than you might think beginning today August 4 running through the rest of the month ending on August 25. So be sure to grab your buddies and make your return to Overwatch today in lieu of the Summer Games 2020.

