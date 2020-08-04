Capcom Details Latest Title Update for Resident Evil Resistance; New Trailer Detailed

Capcom has announced and detailed the latest title update for their asymmetrical multiplayer game, Resident Evil Resistance.

Set to release tomorrow, players will be introduced to new items, remixed maps, gear, and more with the upcoming free title update. This will launch across all platforms and if you were looking to jump back into the multiplayer portion of Resident Evil 3, then this is your time to do so.

Capcom followed up the announcement with a new trailer showcasing the new title update in action. Check out the latest trailer for Resident Evil Resistance Title Update trailer down below:

Dress up and throw down in Resident Evil Resistance with a new, free update on August 5th, including remixed maps, gear, and more!

Resident Evil 3 Remake and Resident Evil Resistance are both titles worth your time. However, RE3 Remake might be more appealing for those hardcore single-player enthusiasts.

RE3 Remake is a true return to the franchise’s roots and with both newcomers and hardcore fans, this will be the perfect time to jump into the game. If you have yet to pick up the game, but want to learn more about it from a critical standpoint, make sure to click here for our review roundup for the game.

Resident Evil Resistance is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and Pc. Are you excited for the upcoming title update? Make sure to download it tomorrow for free on all platforms. Stay tuned to gameranx as we will bringing you all the gaming news!

