Baldurs Gate 3 Won’t Release in August; New Release Date to Be Revealed Later This Month

Larian Studios has taken to Twitter to announce that their upcoming RPG title, Baldur’s Gate 3, won’t hit its release date of August.

However, there is some good news to be had as Larian Studios announced that the new release date for the game will be revealed alongside a new Panel From Hell with Geoff Keighely later this month. To be more precise, the panel will go live on August 18th and this is where we will learn about the new release date.

Check out the official announcement from Larian Studios down below:

Good news and bad news. BG3 won’t hit August, but it’s just around the corner. We’ll be announcing the release date, as well as big news on the Panel From Hell alongside @geoffkeighley, @LarAtLarian and the Larian crew. Tune in Aug 18th. https://t.co/S1RlVpJ8yw pic.twitter.com/NCkrnHHpH0 — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) August 4, 2020

With the release date not happening this month, plenty of gamers are probably upset, but as we noted above, there is some good news. The release date will be revealed soon enough and gamers can go back to anticipate the upcoming entry in the series.

However, if you’re looking to make the wait even more strenuous, then may I suggest checking out the recently released gameplay footage for Baldur’s Gate 3?

This franchise has been around for years and with Baldur’s Gate 2 releasing back in 1999, there’s been a pretty long gap between the previous main installment to the one that is coming up from development studio Larian Studios. Make sure to check out the recently released gameplay footage for Baldur’s Gate 3 right here!

Baldur’s Gate 3 will receive its new release date later this month. As we wait for the new release date announcement, I want to hear what you think the new launch date will be, so make sure to let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter