Baldur’s Gate 3 Gameplay Officially Unveiled

Fans of the Baldur’s Gate franchise are in for a treat as gameplay footage has been unveiled for the third mainline installment. This franchise has been around for years and with Baldur’s Gate 2 releasing back in 1999, there’s been a pretty long gap between the previous main installment to the one that is coming up from development studio Larian Studios.

Larian Studios has been around for just as long as the team put out several big RPG titles into the market such as Divine Divinity. Now the studio is working on Baldur’s Gate 3 and it finally had some gameplay footage released during PAX East. This is a title that can be enjoyed both as a single-player campaign or with a group of friends.

Coming from the Divinity series, you can expect the same style of gameplay and visuals with the third mainline installment to Baldur’s Gate. Likewise, the game will present players with the ability to select from several dialogue choices when communicating with various characters.

Luckily, the entire stage show for Baldur’s Gate 3 was captured and shared through Google Stadia’s YouTube channel. With over an hour of gameplay footage, there’s enough content here to really showcase what players can expect and you can view the video in its entirety posted above.

With that said, we don’t have a specific release date for the game just yet. However, we do know that the development team at Larian is working to bring the game on both the PC and Google Stadia platforms. Perhaps we may see the title branch out to console platform releases such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, if not the current-generation platforms as well.









