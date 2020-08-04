FIFA 21’s Official Gameplay Trailer Puts the Control in the Player’s Hands

EA Sports has released an official gameplay trailer for the highly antiquated FIFA 21 soccer title.

Check out the new trailer:

As mentioned above, the new trailer is all about the game’s official gameplay reveal. While the cover athlete and the game have been revealed, up until this point fans have not seen gameplay for FIFA 21. That all changes today as EA Sports has delivered fans a good look at the gameplay in an all-new trailer.

Clocking in at three and a half minutes, the new trailer showcases an all-new way to play with FIFA 21 being the most realistic simulator to date. Players will receive all the control when it comes to FIFA 21 with an all-new agile dribbling system, precise shooting, and positioning awareness. The game is looking like the most realistic and player-friendly title to date. With FIFA 21, players will take control and play exactly how they desire.

Source: EA Sports Youtube