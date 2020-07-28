PlayStation 4 Multiplayer Will Be Free During Upcoming Weekend

There is plenty of great video game titles out there that offer a thrilling multiplayer experience. While PC players typically don’t have to worry about paying a monthly or yearly fee to enjoy these multiplayer video game titles, it’s not the case for console platforms. To enjoy multiplayer, players typically have to pay a premium fee such as Sony with their PlayStation Plus subscription service. With this subscription, gamers can enjoy online gameplay with any of the video game titles they own.

With that said, there are some other benefits of PlayStation Plus such as special discounts and even free monthly video game titles to add to your library. However, most may opt for the subscription premium service simply to enjoy their multiplayer games that are not free-to-play already. In a way to give players a taste of online multiplayer, Sony has been offering some free gameplay weekends every now and again.

In a recent announcement, it looks like Sony is going to do the same thing later this coming month. Starting on August 8, 2020, players will be able to enjoy online multiplayer with their favorite video game titles. This is only a day-long event as August 9, the free play event will end which means that if you want to keep this gameplay multiplayer sessions going, you’ll need to pay the monthly fee.

With that said, there is a lot of speculation on what this could mean going into the PlayStation 5. We’re not sure if there will be any changes to accessing online multiplayer for a range of different video game titles or not. We’ll hopefully hear some more information regarding the PlayStation 5 starting next month where it’s rumored that an event will be held that will showcase the highly rumored Silent Hill reboot.

Source: Gamesradar