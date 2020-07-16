Microsoft Details Free Play Days for This Weekend, Features Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and More

Microsoft has taken to the Xbox Wire to detail this week’s Free Play Days, which allows players to test out titles for free.

Announced on the Xbox Wire, it has been revealed that starting on Thursday, July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, July 19 at 11:59 p.m. PDT Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ash of Gods Redemption, and Frostpunk: Console Edition will be absolutely free to play.

If you enjoyed what you played over the weekend, Microsoft is offering this week’s titles at a discounted price, which you can view down below. All progress from the free weekend will transfer over to the main game if you do decide to purchase the complete edition.

Lastly, the post also covers that Xbox Game Pass is currently being offered for $1. Xbox Game Pass gives players an instant library of titles including Red Dead Redemption, Gears 5, and the most recently Yakuza Kiwami 2

