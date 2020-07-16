Microsoft No Longer Manufacturing Select Xbox One Models

When it comes to Microsoft, there is a lot of attention and anticipation over the next-generation Xbox Series X console release. Going into 2020 we knew that the company has plans for the next console launch and while the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak has certainly put a wrench in some of the planning that goes into how Microsoft had intended to unveil, it doesn’t look like it will stop the console from hitting store shelves. Still, with the next-generation on its way to the public, some could be wondering what this means for the current-generation Xbox One models.

We already know that Microsoft has plans to keep first-party games cross-generational which means there won’t be any Microsoft released exclusives for the Xbox Series X. As a result, the lifespan for the Xbox One is still going on after the launch of the next-generation console, for at least a short period of time. However, there will be some limitations on what models will be available for newcomers to purchase a unit.

In a statement released to IGN today, it looks like Microsoft is no longer going to manufacture the Xbox One X or the Xbox One S All-Digital edition. These two consoles will be killed off from production, but Microsoft will continue to produce standard Xbox One S models into the market. This is all due to the investments being made to bring out their future of gaming with the Xbox Series X. The statement reads that Microsoft is just taking the natural step of stopping production for the select Xbox One models.

Unfortunately, we don’t know just when the Xbox Series X hits the market. Neither Sony nor Microsoft has come out to alert fans just when it will hit the market this year and at what cost it will set gamers back. It looks like there is a waiting game to see which company will make the first move on setting its price per unit.

Source: IGN