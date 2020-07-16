Microsoft Flight Simulator Physical Edition Comes With 10 Discs

Microsoft’s Flight Simulator video game series started back in 1982 and ever since then, there has been plenty of installments released that have continued to bring out a new visual upgrade and mechanic system. Overall, the game puts players into the role of a pilot where you’ll learn all the various controls of an aircraft and from there can take to the skies in hopes of making a smooth flight to your destination. Now another installment has been announced and is coming out to the PC and Xbox One platforms within 2020.

Outside of just another visual jump, there is plenty of improvements to the map system. Using Bing Maps, players will be able to see the various features from around the world including terrain changes, trees, water, and buildings. Weather systems will also play a role in how well the flight may handle such as visibility. The best part of the game, in my opinion, is that there are over two million cities represented and 40,000 airports. You can essentially chart out flights you may take in real life and that’s pretty impressive.

With all that content you can imagine it will take a good amount of storage space. The amount of storage space required to enjoy this game you need 150 GB. As you can imagine this much of storage would require quite a few discs for a physical release and it does look like we are going to see a physical release for the game. It looks like Aerosoft will be putting out a physical game box for the game.

Overall, the physical edition of the game will pack in with 10 discs. It also comes with a manual that may help you out in a few areas of the game or installation process. At any rate, this may be aimed for collectors as we would imagine most would opt for a digital download rather than dealing with multiple discs to get this game running. With that said, Microsoft Flight Simulator will be available on August 18, 2020.

Source: PC Gamer