Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Latest Trailer Introduces Riki and Melia

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, which is centered around tow pivotal characters in the epic RPG.

The new trailer is pretty short, only clocking in about 1 minute long, but we do get introduced to both Rikki and Melia. For newcomers to the RPG, then this trailer will serve you well as it gives you a small glimpse into the world of Xenoblade. Rikki and Melia are two characters that players will grow to love as time passes.

Check out the latest trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition down below:

Meet Riki and Melia! He’s the Legendary Heropon and proud father of 11 Nopon, and she’s a High Entia princess (also known as “Melly” and “Bird Lady” by Riki). What’s your favorite way to use these two in your party?

Xenoblade Chronicles is one of Nintendo’s biggest franchises and with the remaster, it will help broaden that fan base even further. Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is for veterans of the franchise as long as newcomers altogether! Learn how it’s doing in the review department right here!

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is now available to purchase on the Nintendo Switch. Are you planning on picking it up this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube