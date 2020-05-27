Review Roundup: Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is the Best Version to Experience the Game

Nintendo’s upcoming remastered title, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is set to release this weekend — May 29th, but early reviews are already starting to hit the internet.

Xenoblade Chronicles is one of Nintendo’s biggest franchises and with the upcoming remaster, it will help broaden that fan base even further. Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will be both for veterans of the franchise as long as newcomers altogether!

Down below are some of the most respectable gaming sites in the industry, check out the highlights for their reviews on Nintendo’s latest title — Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition:

NintendoWorldReport 95

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is the best way to experience a true classic. Many elements have been changed for the better, allowing for a smooth journey through and through. I found myself more entertained by the quest system and adored the set-up of the menus, and the mechanical tweaks make it a joy to play. All in all, I am just happy that the game still grips me as much as before. Definitive Edition makes me remember why I love Shulk, his world, and all the wonders that come along for the ride.

RPG Site 90

Monolith wasn’t playing around when they set out to make this version of Xenoblade the “Definitive Edition”. I found it to not only live up to the heavy legacy of the original game but surpass it in every way. All of the quality life improvements make the game more accessible, while not taking anything away from the original game. The battle system is one of the most addicting I’ve played in a very long time, the overworld is gorgeous and a joy to explore, the music is a work of genius, and the story is told with a level of maturity rarely seen in JRPGs.

GameSpot 90

Although not every aspect of Xenoblade Chronicles has aged as well as others, Definitive Edition proves that Xenoblade Chronicles is still a fantastic JRPG with an immense amount of strategic depth that’s still impressive in 2020. Its bevy of improvements and additions, as well as its fantastic epilogue, make this an adventure worth embarking on a decade later.

Nintendo Life 90

Simply put, there’s almost nothing one can reasonably complain about with Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. What we have here is an already excellent JRPG that has been improved in nearly every conceivable way, short of a complete reimagining. On top of the fantastic story, enjoyable combat, and incredible world design, Monolith Soft has included an entirely new epilogue story arc while somehow improving upon and polishing up nearly everything in the base game, from progression systems to visuals to UI design. Even if you wouldn’t consider yourself a fan, we would still strongly encourage you to think about adding this one to your collection, as this is the standard against which most RPGs should be judged.

IGN 80

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is the remaster that this respected JRPG deserves, even when it feels like it doesn’t go far enough in places. Eight years later, some of its customization systems and an overly grindy structure certainly haven’t aged well, but it’s story and combat are just as great as ever. The new Future Connected story chapter isn’t particularly inspired, but the impressive graphical overhaul and welcome (if small) quality-of-life improvements make this the best version of Xenoblade Chronicles we’ve ever had.

Eurogamer [Eurogamer Recommended]

More an expanded re-release than a remaster, the quality of the original Xenoblade Chronicles shines out in this generous package.

In related news, Nintendo released an overview trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition.

The latest trailer walks newcomers to the franchise and what they can expect if they do decide to pick up the game. As newcomers we learn a little bit about the story, gameplay mechanics, and some helpful tips to learn along the way. If you want to learn more about Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition click here!

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on May 29th. Are you excited for the ucpomoing remastered title? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Metacritic