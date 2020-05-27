The Best Video Game Easter Eggs Found In 2020

Who doesn’t love Easter eggs? These hidden little secrets that are either off the wall bizarre for the game or at times a callback to a previous installment along with the chance of a crossover from another franchise. There’s usually a bundle of secrets in each game released and we’re sure that there are plenty of hidden gems still tucked away in our favorite games released so far this year.

With that said, we’re not ranking these and we’re going to continue on our quest to find some unique secrets to add later on. Likewise, we’re trying to not fill this article up with duplicate secrets for games right now. Let us know some of your favorite secrets found so far by leaving a comment down below.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Alien Broadcast

Animal Crossing is a relaxing video game franchise and this latest installment, Animal Crossing: New Horizons was quickly purchased and enjoyed by fans all around the world. For a game that is all about creating friendships and managing your island, there’s a big play on playing in realtime. Time moves as it would in the real world and that could lead to some certain functions being held at particular times or days. In fact, there’s an Easter egg found that requires players to be up at 3:33 AM on a Saturday.

What’s required is for players to have a TV in their home and then turning it on at that particular time. There will be some static at first before an Alien appears and begins to speak gibberish. This lasts for just a minute so it’s a small event that happens once a week. We’re wondering now if there will be any more events featuring Aliens in the game, after all, some of the past installments also featured an Alien broadcast so maybe we’ll get something different later on. Still, for an event that only happens once a week at a specific time, there’s a good chance most have yet to stumble upon it.

The Division 2 – The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Reference

The Division 2 has been around since 2019 but it had a pretty big expansion this year known as Warlords of New York. In this expansion, there’s a secret that acts as a callback to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. All you have to do is go to the corner of the Two Bridges region in NYC where you’ll see a dock. Reach the small jetty and look at the sign which states “When the water fills the lake, shoot for the morning light.” Just like in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, to receive an arrow type by shooting the sun, players can fire at the sun during the morning rise and receive a full clip of fire bullets.

Valorant – Team Fortress 2 Reference

Valorant, at the time of writing this description, has yet to make it out into the market. Instead, it’s being enjoyed through closed beta, but that hasn’t stopped fans from discovering a secret regarding Team Fortress 2, the once top free-to-play game. Within the game, you can find a nod towards the Sniper which is a case for the Sniper rifle along with a Jarate. It’s a small little nod towards the popular game and we’re wondering if there will be some other hidden references found when the game does make its release into the market.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Epilogue Future Content Tease

While not much of an Easter egg, this did give fans some expectations on what may be coming in the future for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The video game had plenty of content that players may have missed out on simply by progressing through the campaign. As a result, in the epilogue, there is the arrival of Trunks in the time machine which is said to be usable later on. We of course now know that the machine can be used and it allowed players to return back into different points of the game campaign to either replay a battle or complete some side quests.

