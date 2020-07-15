Netflix Announces Dragons Dogma Anime, Set to Release This September; Teaser Poster Released

Netflix has dropped the mic today when they surprised announced an upcoming anime adaptation of an epic video game franchise — Dragon’s Dogma!

Yes, Netflix is currently working on an anime adaptation of the epic video game franchise, Dragon’s Dogma, and the wait is not too long. The upcoming anime adaption is apparently set to release the on the streaming service this Fall on September 17th!

There are no details about the upcoming anime, but Netflix did release a teaser poster of the upcoming show, which looks pretty epic!

Check out the official announcement from Netflix down below:

Only the Arisen can face the Dragon and defeat the apocalypse. Here's your first look at the anime series adaptation of Capcom's action fantasy classic Dragon's Dogma, arriving September 17th. pic.twitter.com/UxJMcUrsdp — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 14, 2020

Netflix is pretty good when it comes to video game adaptions, since their Castlevania anime series is one of their huge sellers. If Dragon’s Dogma manages to capture the world of Capcom’s fantasy world, the streaming publisher could potentially have another major hit on their hands. Stay tuned to gameranx as we will be following news related to the upcoming Dragon’s Dogma anime.

Dragon’s Dogma Netflix Anime adaptation is set to hit the streaming service this Fall o September 17th. Are you excited for the upcoming anime? Were you expecting a Dragon’s Dogma anime? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter