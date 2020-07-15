Sims 4 Latest Stuff Pack is Centered Around Nifty Knitting; New Trailer Released

EA has released a new trailer for its ever-growing simulation game — The Sims 4. The latest pack is centered around the fan-favorite old-timer hobby, Knitting!

Yes, Knitting is making its arrival into the Simsverse. The new trailer manages to showcase the epic new past time in action. Fans of the game will get a new activity to play and it seems that it will keep a lot of us entertained. The trailer is pretty short, but showcases a bunch of great new gameplay!

Check out the latest stuff pack to hit the Sims 4 down below:

All your Sims need for their new hobby is a yarn basket. Sims start with knitting socks and beanies, but as they grow more skilled, they can tackle more interesting challenges like sweaters, baby onesies, toys for kids, and even mailbox cozies. Why? You mean, why not. Once you’re skilled enough, you can share the joy of knitting with other Sims, too. Just sit down together and start teaching them to knit, or give them the gift of a misshapen but well-intentioned sweater. It’s the thought that counts. Probably.

EA is constantly adding new content to the Sims 4, such as different DLC packs such as Eco Lifestyle, College Lifestyle, and plenty more great additions to the ever-growing game. If you’ve missed out on some of the Sims 4 news as of late, no worries, we here at gameranx got you covered! Learn about the latest Sims 4 news right here!

Sims 4 Nifty Knitting Pack is set to release for the PS4, Xbox One and PC platform on July 28th. Are you excited for the upcoming DLC pack? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube