Review Roundup: Death Stranding’s PC Port is the Optimal Verison of the Game

After much praise and debate from the gaming community, Hideo Kojima’s latest independent title — Death Stranding, has made its way to the PC platform!

The new port, who 505 Games helped publish it, it a stellar PC verision of the critically acclaimed title on PS4. Kojima is a once in a generation game developer, so when a game of his releases, gamers all round are ectstaic to see if it lives up to the hype. Death Stranding has been out for quite some time on the PS4, but now PC players will be able to check out the game for themselves.

Critics have been posting their reviews for the PC port, which seems to be pretty good. Now players will get to play the epic title with a higher frame rate, better resolution, and probably a slew of awesome/funny mods.

Down below are some of the most respectable gaming sites in the industry, check out the highlights for their reviews on Hideo Kojima’s latest title — Death Stranding:

Trusted Reviews 100

Death Stranding is unlike anything else out there right now. It’s huge, innovative and utterly unashamed in what it wants to be. Kojima Productions is heavy-handed in its implementation of modern political themes, but they tie into the narrative and involve the player in ways that feel compelling.

PC Invasion 85

Death Stranding is an excellent game with a lot of content and a ton of unique angles. The story is straight-up dumb a lot of the time and things can get tedious and clunky, but the thrill of exploration and making your own way overcomes all obstacles. Just like. Ugh. Sam Porter Bridges.

PCGamesN 80

As thrilling as it is boring, as fantastic as it is mundane, but one thing’s for sure – there’s truly nothing else like it.

PCMag 70

Death Stranding is unlike any other AAA title on the market. It doesn’t hold your hand or provide clear-cut narrative answers—it’s downright confusing, at times. You’re either onboard for this wild ride or you’re not. Death Stranding is the definition of a divisive title, one with a plodding story and cumbersome menu system, but if you’re looking for something that challenges your perception of blockbuster games, it’s certainly worth a play.

Twinfinite

The PC release is the optimal way to experience the game, however, and for players that had the patience to wait, you are in for a treat. Similarly, returning PS4 players looking to double-dip will be able to appreciate the level of technical wizardry Kojima Productions have performed with their PC release.

Death Stranding is now currently available for both the PS4 and PC platform.

