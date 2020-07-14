Hitman World of Assassination Trilogy Announced for Google Stadia

HITMAN™ 2_20190123215640

IO Interactive’s epic trilogy, Hitman, has been announced by Google to join the streaming gaming platform — Stadia!

Yes, the Hitman World of Assasination trilogy will be making its way to Stadia, and the wait won’t be too far away. Hitman 1 and 2 will be ehading to the service on Sepetmeber 1st, 2020, while Hitman 3 is scheduled to release in January 2021. T

his is super exciting news as many gamers love what developer IO Interactive has done to the Hitman franchise. In addition to the exciting announcement, a new trailer showcasing Hitman on Stadia has been released!

Check out Hitman on the Stadia down below:

The HITMAN World of Assassination trilogy is coming to Stadia! HITMAN 1 will be available free in Stadia Pro and arrives alongside HITMAN 2 on September 1. The trilogy reaches its dramatic conclusion in January 2021 with HITMAN 3.

Google has made some pretty exciting announcements when it comes to its streaming gaming platform — Google Stadia.

Not only did we get an epic announcement of IO Interactive’s Hitman franchise, but we also learned that From Software’s Game of the Year game — Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, will be coming to the Stadia. Learn more about Sekiro on Stadia right here!

Hitman 1 and 2 will launch on Google Stadia on September 1st, 2020. While we wait for Hitman 3, which will arrive in January 2021. Are you excited for the upcoming port of the games? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube