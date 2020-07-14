Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and More Titles Announced For Google Stadia

During today’s Stadia Connect gaming show, Google has announced a slew of new titles coming to the Stadia.

It has been announced that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will be launching on the Google Stadia this fall. However, the game announcements did not end there. Google has also announced that Dead by Daylight, Players Unknown Battlegrounds, the Hitman series, Super Bomberman Online, and much more are coming to the Stadia.

The Stadia Connect has been quite the show, as the company brought some exciting news to the players. If you couldn’t watch the stream live and would like to catch up on the news, Google has put out a recap video. Check it out down below:

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice releases on Google Stadia this fall. However, at this time, there is no concrete release date but stay here for the latest updates.

Source: Gematsu