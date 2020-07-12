Watch Dogs: Legion Receives New Fall Release Date in Gameplay Overview Trailer

Ubisoft is putting on quite the show at their #UbiFoward gaming event, revealing a ton of detailed looks at their upcoming games.

Watch Dogs: Legion made an appearance at the show, where a brand new gameplay overview trailer has been released alongside a new release date.

Check out the new gameplay overview down below:

As mentioned above, the new trailer is all about new gameplay footage, as fans will be met with over 7 minutes of never before seen gameplay. Diverse gameplay is the name of the game when it comes to Watch Dogs: Legion. Players will be able to recruit any citizen in London to help their cause in taking down the evil corporation. And the new gameplay trailer leans into this idea very heavily. As seen in the trailer, players will be able to recruit anyone from a construction worker to a police officer to achieve their objective.

Lastly, Ubisoft has revealed a new release date for the upcoming Watch Dogs sequel. Watch Dogs: Legion launches on Oct. 29, 2020, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Those who buy a copy of the title on current generation consoles will be able to upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X at no additional cost.

Ubisoft has brought the heat when it came to their Livestream event — Ubisoft Forward. We saw some epic announcements such as Far Cry 6, some detailed looks at highly anticipated titles like Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and a ton of great other surprises sprinkled throughout the stream. Click here to learn more about the reveals for Ubisoft Forward.

What are your thoughts on this new gameplay overview trailer? Are you excited for Watch Dogs: Legion? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Ubisoft Youtube