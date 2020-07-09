Microsoft’s Latest Free Play Days Offer Sims 4 and Citadel: Forged with Fire

Microsoft has announced a new lineup of titles featured in this week’s Free Play Days.

Announced on the Xbox Wire, Starting Thursday, July 9 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, July 12 at 11:59 p.m. PDT The Sims 4 and Citadel: Forged with Fire will both free to play. The titles will be free to play due to Microsoft’s Free Play Days which offers Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members additional perks. Microsoft also notes that if you enjoyed the weekend and want to keep the fun going, all these titles will be available to purchase at a discounted price.

In related news, Microsoft has unleashed a brand new sale that offers discounts Couch Co-op titles including Overcooked and Borderlands Handsome Jack Collection. However, the fun doesn’t stop here. Check out the full list of titles on sale right here.

What are your thoughts on Microsoft’s latest Free Play Days? Will you be joining in on the fun? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Xbox Wire