CD Projekt RED Surprise Release Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales for iOS Devices; Launch Trailer Released

Developer CD Projekt RED has made a surprise announcement that their critically acclaimed title — Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, is coming to iOS devices!

Not only did they announce that the game was coming to iOS devices, but they surprised launched the title today! This means, you can go to the app store right now, and download the game for yourself. This is pretty epic on CD Projekt RED, now even more Witcher fans can get their hands on the critically acclaimed puzzle game. Lastly, the developers released a launch trailer for Thronebreaker on iOS devices, which you can see below!

Check out the iOs Launch Trailer for Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales down below:

Thronebreaker is a single player RPG set in the world of The Witcher, combining narrative-driven exploration with unique puzzles and turn-based battles. Players take on the role of Queen Meve of Lyria and Rivia, who is forced to enter the warpath in the face of an impending Nilfgaardian invasion. To stand a chance against her enemies, Meve must amass a powerful army, which means setting out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge.

This is the second time Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales have made a surprise announcement drop like this, the first was for the Nintendo Switch!

Thronebreaker was originally only for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC platform, but it seems that Nintendo deemed it necessary to port the game over to the Nintendo Switch; which makes perfect sense. The game is a single-player role-playing game that has a bunch of unique puzzles, turned-based battles, and a compelling narrative-driven story.

If you’re a fan of the Witcher franchise, you will definitely enjoy yourself with this one! Learn more about Thronebreaker on the Nintendo Switch right here!

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales is now available for iOS devices. Do you plan on checking it out on your mobile device? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube