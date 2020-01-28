Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Make a Surprise Port Announcement for the Nintendo Switch, Available Today

Nintendo has surprised plenty of us this morning by releasing a launch trailer for a new game that no one knew was going to get ported to the Nintendo Switch — Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales!

Thronebreaker was originally only for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC platform, but it seems that Nintendo deemed it necessary to port the game over to the Nintendo Switch; which makes perfect sense. The game is a single player role playing game that has a bunch of unique puzzles, turned-based battles, and a compelling narrative-driven story. If you’re a fan of the Witcher franchise, you will definitely enjoy yourself with this one!

Check out the surprise launch trailer for Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales down below:

Official Description:

Thronebreaker is a single player role-playing game that combines narrative-driven exploration with unique puzzles and turn-based battles, and spins the tale of Meve, war-veteran queen of two Northern Realms — Lyria and Rivia. Facing an imminent Nilfgaardian invasion, Meve is forced to once again enter the warpath and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge.

In related Witcher news, after a month’s request, the official Twitter account for the Netflix Witcher show announced that the full soundtrack album is set to release on streaming services next week! Yes, if you’ve been itching to listen some Witcher greatness, the wait is almost over. Check out the full post’s details right here!

Have you seen The Witcher Netflix series yet? Did you like the show? Are excited for the upcoming anime film? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube